Local muralist offering kids a chance to learn, create

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, summer camps in the Coastal Bend are returning to full operation.

At the Garcia Arts and Education Center, children are able to develop their creative skills by painting a mural.

Local muralist Mayra Zamora said the project offers kids a great way to learn more about Hispanic culture as well as working as a team.

“I really wanted this summer to be fun and exciting because they missed a whole year with me last year,”Zamora said. “So I really wanted the students’ input this time so they got to research, they got to print it out and design and color their own animals.”

These plans excited members of her class.

“I like I guess just painting,” summer camp student Veronica Nieves said. “I like the color yellow and the color purple. I like painting like around the sides and stuff.”

They hope to finish the mural by the beginning of next month..

