Local man frustrated with bus stop closure

CORPUS CHRISTI , Texas — It's been almost a month since the bus stop in front of the Oveal Williams Senior Center closed due to construction for the Harbor Bridge Project. According to Ricardo Trevino, a resident of the area, said they had to cross the Staples overpass to get to the bus station downtown.

“Some of us were carrying our groceries from the Staples street bus station over here," he said. "It would take us about three or four times to get them all.”

Ricardo said that he tried calling everywhere for help. KRIS 6 News contacted the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, who said, anyone with disabilities can apply for their curbside service, all they had to do was call customer service for assistance at (361)-883-2287.

Trevino said he just wants to take care of his neighbors.

"I watch out for my neighbors, I make sure they get want they want" Trevino said.

Lynn Alison with the Harbor Bridge Project said she contacted RTA, and their services at the bus station should resume Saturday. The bus station will be closed on Sunday for Easter, and then open back up again on Monday morning.

