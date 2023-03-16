Local health experts touch on the dangers of alcohol poisoning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With spring break underway, health experts are urging people to stay safe if they choose to overindulge.

According to the CDC, binge drinking is the most common and costly pattern of excessive alcohol use in the United States.

Local doctors told KRIS 6 News they usually see an influx of patients around this time of year.

"During spring break, people are out and about having fun on the beach," Dr. James Neumeister of the Corpus Christi Medical Center said. "And we know that alcohol related injuries and alcohol poisoning do occur during this time. So, as expected, we do tend to see more of that this time of year."

Local health experts urge people who are of age to consume alcohol to remember to drink in moderation.

"When someone drinks heavily in excess in a short amount of time, it can be dangerous and even fatal," Dr. Neumeister said.

Some of the symptoms of alcohol poisoning include confusion, loss of consciousness, vomiting, and shallow breathing. If someone is suffering from these symptoms, call 911.