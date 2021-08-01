Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local group's BBQ pit used for community benefits stolen

items.[0].image.alt
mo-town smokers<br/>
MicrosoftTeams-image (41).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (40).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (42).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (43).png
Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 19:30:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local group from the westside of Corpus Christi is asking for help finding their BBQ pit after it was stolen.

Mo-Town Smokers holds BBQ fundraisers to help out the Molina community whenever they can, and this weekend they posted on Facebook that one of their BBQ pits was stolen off the corner of Jose and Bloomington St.

They are asking the community for help, hoping to find their pit so they can keep on helping the community in the best way they know how.

If you have any information, you can find them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education