Local group's BBQ pit used for community benefits stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local group from the westside of Corpus Christi is asking for help finding their BBQ pit after it was stolen.

Mo-Town Smokers holds BBQ fundraisers to help out the Molina community whenever they can, and this weekend they posted on Facebook that one of their BBQ pits was stolen off the corner of Jose and Bloomington St.

They are asking the community for help, hoping to find their pit so they can keep on helping the community in the best way they know how.

If you have any information, you can find them on Facebook here.