Local Girl Scout troops launch friendly competition to support Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This holiday season, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas are combining community service with friendly competition to help neighbors in need across the Coastal Bend.

Four local Girl Scout troops are teaming up to support The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, a major fundraiser that helps fund food assistance, emergency shelter and family services throughout the year.

On Monday, December 22, two Girl Scout troops will ring bells outside Hobby Lobby at Moore Plaza, while two additional troops will be stationed at the Walmart on Saratoga Boulevard. The girls will collect donations from 2p.m. to 6 p.m., competing to see which troop can raise the most money during their shift.

Organizers tell KRIS 6 News the campaign not only helps close the gap toward The Salvation Army’s fundraising goal but also teaches young girls the importance of giving back and serving their community.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is critical to the services we provide throughout the year, and seeing these Girl Scouts step up in such a big way is inspiring,” Major Nathanael Doria, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Corpus Christi, said. “Their efforts help bring us closer to our goal while spreading holiday cheer across our community.”

Several of the Girl Scouts visited the KRIS 6 studio to share why participating in the fundraiser is important to them.

“We want to help raise money to give to others who are in need,” said Layla Rodriguez of Girl Scout Troop 4180.

Vanelope Trevino, also from Troop 4180, said she enjoys seeing the impact of their work firsthand.

“I like to see the community get well and it makes me feel good seeing them happy,” she added.

For Marianna Pope of Troop 9694, the experience is about spreading joy during the holiday season.

“It’s fun, and it’s going to be nice seeing smiles and giving back,” Pope said.

The funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign stay local and help support Salvation Army programs that serve thousands of families across the Coastal Bend each year.

Community members who want to support the effort can stop by either location on Monday afternoon. Additionally, each girl scout troop will have its own QR code listed below to collect donations online. The donations will be given directly to the Salvation Army to support the community.