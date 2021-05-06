Local florists challenged by shortage of flowers ahead of Mother's Day

Certain types of flowers have been more difficult to find due to the pandemic; roses, gerbera daisy's and carnations have been the most difficult to find.

Latoya Rodriguez, owner of Rose Soiree on Everhart, said that she tries to replace flowers with other more common ones.

"Things that you don't typically see in arrangements, " she said. " I try to use different flowers to over-compensate for the shortage of roses and carnations."

Rodriguez said the pandemic has hit Central American countries hard, which has slowed down the production of these flowers; but orders are still on the rise.

"We have a lot less foot traffic, but we do have a website," Rodriguez said. "We are seeing a lot of traffic on the website. People want to order online for pickup and delivery. "

Donna Titus, owner of Always in Bloom, said that although prices have increased dramatically, she is focused on keeping her prices affordable, especially on Mother's Day.

"We did not raise our prices this year, I have not increased my prices for floral arrangements," she said. "I have kept the same prices as last year cause I know how important it is."

