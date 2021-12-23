Local fireworks stands aiming to make up for last year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fireworks stands are open across the Coastal Bend, but they won't be around long.

Under state law, fireworks for this holiday season can only be sold from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.

At least one fireworks stand operator tells us he hopes to make up for business he lost because of the pandemic last year.

Jacob Gonzalez says he didn't have enough fireworks last year because of supply chain issues.

"Hopefully much better," Gonzalez said. "Like I said with the shipment and not coming, it really hurt us last year because we didn't have that much inventory to provide for the people. This year we have more stuff, more variety."

Fireworks can also be sold from June 24-July 4 to celebrate the Fourth of July.

And if a county approves it, fireworks can also be sold to celebrate Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto day and Memorial Day.

Texas counties within 100 miles of the Texas/Mexico border can also celebrate Cinco De Mayo with fireworks.