Local family looking for answers after bicyclist struck in hit-and-run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was about a week ago at midnight that Bobby Crossland was riding his bike near I-H37 and Navigation Blvd. when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

Crossland's family described him as a man that was easy-going and someone that would give his last 50 cents to a stranger.

“Very funny, outgoing, great personality, goofing around all the time,” Jessica Carriger said when describing her father.

“I was like a second mom to him and sister, best friend, all rolled into one,” Trish Young, Crossland’s sister said.

The family said they are going through a lot of emotions they can’t explain, but some of those include anger and sadness.

Carriger explained that she doesn’t believe his death was an accident. She said she goes through many scenarios in her head, and unfortunately, one of them is negative.

“I think it was a murder. It’s just logical. A hit-and-run is a murder to me,” she said.

Carriger said the nearby 7-11 has video surveillance footage of the incident and the Corpus Christi Police Department said they are actively looking into the situation and looking for video surveillance that could lead to the person that hit Crossland. CCPD is encouraging anyone with information to give them a call.

However, about a week later, Carriger feels like the person who hit her father should step forward and has hope more information will be found in the coming weeks.

“If you did it, like just come forward and say that you did it. I mean, I’m sure it’s eating you up alive too, like it’s gotta be,” Carriger said.

