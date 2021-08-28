Local establishments honor 13 American heroes who lost lives in Kabul attack

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend establishments are honoring the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a series of explosions near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Rebel Toad, Rock Bottom Park and Pub, and Outback Steakhouse in Corpus Christi honored the heroes by reserving a table and displaying 13 drinks, one for each of the service members.

Rock Bottom Park and Pub

"A customer came in and requested we put the round out. His name [was] Andrew Bazner. After this, multiple customers bout rounds for the fallen. This community never ceases to amaze us," Rock Bottom Park and Pub told KRIS 6 in a Facebook message.

Rebel Toad

A Rebel Toad spokesperson told us their staff member Dalbert Leal served in the Air Force, and set up the display at their facility.

Eloy Perez Display honoring 13 service members at Outback Steakhouse in Corpus Christi

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives during the attack in Kabul. Abbott's office says that flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Monday.

During a White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki said flags would be lowered on Thursday and stay lowered until sunset on Aug. 30, “in honor of the victims of the senseless acts of violence in Kabul."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also ordered the flags be lowered at the U.S. Capitol.

