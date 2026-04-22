Local couple opens first HTeaO franchise in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — HTeaO, the nation's leading iced tea franchise, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Kingsville on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The new store, located at 1520 S Brahma Blvd, marks the first franchise venture for owners Sara and Roddy Trevino, who are bringing the popular tea concept to their hometown community.

The grand opening celebration kicks off Saturday morning with free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., along with limited edition HTeaO t-shirts for the first 250 customers. The festivities continue throughout the opening weekend with special promotions designed to introduce the community to HTeaO's signature offerings.

The new HTeaO location positions itself along Kingsville's main retail corridor, near Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Naval Air Station Kingsville, and flourishing neighborhoods.

The franchise specializes in ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products, featuring more than 20 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea made with a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

"Kingsville has such a strong sense of identity and pride, and that stood out to us right away," said franchise owner Roddy Trevino. "Having grown up here, this community has always meant a lot to me. There's a real energy here, shaped by the university, the base, and the people who call this city home, and we're excited to become part of the community's everyday flow."

First-Time Franchise Owners Bring Local Connection

For Sara and Roddy Trevino, the Kingsville location represents both a business opportunity and a homecoming. The couple, who met in college in Kingsville, discovered HTeaO during a visit to San Antonio and immediately envisioned bringing the concept to their community.

"We've always wanted to start a small business together, and once we stepped into an HTeaO in San Antonio, we knew we wanted to bring it back to our community," said Sara Trevino. "Opening in Kingsville feels especially meaningful since it's where we met in college and built our roots."

The store will also feature HTeaO's signature daily happy hour promotion, offering buy-one-get-one-free on any-size tea from 2-4 p.m. every day. Customers can enhance their experience through the HTeaO mobile app, which enables order placement, rewards earning, and access to exclusive deals.

The location offers both in-store and drive-thru services to accommodate customer preferences. For more information about HTeaO and its menu offerings, visit www.HTeaO.com.

HTeaO Sara and Roddy Trevino, first-time franchise owners of HTeaO Kingsville, prepare for their grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 25th.



Beyond the Saturday morning celebration, HTeaO Kingsville will offer extended grand opening specials throughout the opening week:

Opening Weekend: Buy one, get one free cups of tea all day Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th

Opening Week: Half-priced gallons of tea from April 25th through April 26th

Coffee Promotion: Buy one, get one free on all Brewhouse coffee from Sunday, April 26th through Saturday, May 2nd

Store Details

Address:

HTeaO Kingsville

1520 S Brahma Blvd

Kingsville, TX 78363

Operating Hours:

Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:05 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:05 p.m.

JOSHUA BLAYLOCK

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