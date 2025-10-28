Local coaches and umpires gather to help softball legend "Smiley" Trevino celebrate his 94th birthday

Do you ever feel "too old" to do something you used to love? One local softball legend is proving that age is just a number.

Smiley Trevino celebrated his 94th birthday Monday morning at Agave Jalisco, surrounded by friends who gathered to honor both his milestone birthday and his unwavering commitment to softball and baseball.

The remarkable athlete just returned from Las Vegas, where he competed with other players 90 years and older in a senior softball tournament.

"It's a pleasure to be here among my friends. They admire me because of my age. I always tell them 'if you keep going don't stop, you keep moving, once you stop, that's it,'" Trevino said.

Trevino originally moved from Hebbronville to Corpus Christi, where he has served as both an umpire and softball player for many decades. His dedication to the sport serves as an inspiring reminder that you're never too old to pursue what you love.

The birthday celebration highlighted not just Trevino's longevity in life, but his enduring passion for America's pastime that continues to drive him onto the field at an age when most people have long since retired from competitive sports.

