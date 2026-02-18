Local church offers drive-through ashes for busy neighbors on Ash Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and one local church is making it easier for people on the go with "Ashes to Go."

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church continued its "Ashes to Go" tradition in the Freedoms Fitness parking lot on Airline and SPID.

Church member Megan Gordon says real things happen to real people, like wrestling with faith, and this is a time where you can get prayer with no judgment.

"You should go to church, you should have a church family. We don't all have that luxury," Gordon said.

Gordon says she's seen it all in this drive-through, from mothers with premature babies to people who can't take a lunch break.

"They just want a piece of that church service so they'll come through," Gordon said.

Volunteers and pastors filled the parking lot to offer prayers and blessings to those who drove up.

Clint Gonzales waited in line for his ashes and explained what brought him there.

"Just like you're working right now. As much as I'd like to break away in the middle of the day, it's always great to know that I can come here," Gonzales said.

He says he's grateful for spaces like this in his neighborhood.

"Thank goodness they've always done this one, down the street from my neighborhood," Gonzales said.

For Gonzales, the Lenten season is about renewal. Even if you're not a believer in Christ, he encourages everyone to have an open heart and learn something new.

"It's good knowledge for you to know everything. Especially when it comes to love and mercy," Gonzales said.

He says an early morning prayer is a great jumpstart to his day and brings peace.

"I'll probably spend the entire day kind of reflecting," Gonzales said.

Many participants say this is a reminder that faith can meet you anytime and any place. Neighbors and volunteers say this simple drive-through moment is both convenient and a powerful way to start the season of Lent with prayer and reflection.

