Local businesses seeing more job applicants since extra $300 benefits ended

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The federal unemployment benefits gave those who qualified an extra $300 a week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott cut off federal assistance payments in Texas on June 26th.

Only those not traditionally eligible for unemployment, including part-time workers, self-employed and gig workers were still eligible for benefits, but those ended Monday.

So, have local businesses seen a boost in business since the benefits ended in June?

The Pointe Bar and Grill in downtown Corpus Christi says it has hired five new employees since late June.

Owner, Francisco Cancio says he's felt the difference between what business was like five to six weeks ago until now.

As people submit their applications, Cancio says there's an ongoing issue in the food industry.

"With the benefits being cut off, people need to start getting back to their regular and income and routine that they have but with the virus still going on at the moment they come back to work and they get sick so they kind of have to lay off of work again," he says.

The Texas Workforce Commission says the extra unemployment benefits were cut off because the state's unemployment rate fell below 6.5% and right now, it reports nearly 76&. of posted jobs in the state are paying more than $11.50 an hour and only 2% of jobs pay around minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

One Pointe Bar and Grill employee says the type of job he is working is more important than how much he is making.

The most recent numbers show July's unemployment rate in Texas was 6.2%, but Corpus Christi was higher at 7.5%.

