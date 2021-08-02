Watch
Local businesses in Port Aransas close due to COVID-19 infections

Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 02, 2021
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The rise in COVID-19 cases is now affecting local businesses, as several businesses in Port Aransas have shut down due to staff testing positive for the virus.

As the delta variant spreads quickly both locally and nationally, Port Aransas' Mayor Bujan posted on Facebook:

"COVID 19 is making yet another run in the area with another variant . At least four of our businesses have closed due to virus. Hospital capacity is limited. If you have not received your Vaccine you need to get it. CVS Port A is providing the vaccination free. Please get your shot."

KRIS 6 News has identified three local businesses in Port Aransas who have closed due to COVID-19 infections, they are listed below.

  • Grumbles Seafood Co
  • Shells Pasta & Seafood
  • Castaways Seafood & Grill

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

