Local business gives back to utility workers who worked during Texas' winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local cybersecurity company decided to give back to public utility workers who were working during the recent Texas winter storm.

CoreRecon hosted an event to give out free tacos and a drink to local public utility workers and their families who worked in the freezing temperatures trying to repair power, gas and water to Coastal Bend residents.

"We're trying to give back to the utility workers who were out there working twenty-four-seven to provide that for us, this is our way of giving back to the community," said John Martinez, owner of CoreRecon.

City councilman for district three Roland Barrera was also in attendance thanking workers. CoreRecon would also like to thank their sponsors who helped them put this event together.