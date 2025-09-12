Local brand "Made in Corpus Christi" seeks new owner to continue celebrating The Sparkling City by the Sea

A beloved local brand that has spent four years showcasing Corpus Christi's creative community is looking for a new owner to carry on its mission of supporting local artisans and makers.

Nikki Riojas, founder of "Made in Corpus Christi," announced the brand is for sale after moving out of the area several months ago. The business, which previously operated from a storefront on South Staples Street, continues to run online at madeincorpuschristi.com.

"We really like to focus on locally made and sourced items. So, we work with about 30 different designers, makers, and creatives here in the Coastal Bend, and anything we don't personally make here in-house, we source from local vendors," Riojas said.

Made in Corpus Christi

The brand has grown from a simple local concept into what Riojas describes as a "nationally recognized, award-winning brand that became a symbol of local pride and connection."

Riojas is specifically seeking a Corpus Christi resident to take over the business to maintain its local presence and community connections.

"We know there's an incredible small business community here in CC - creative, passionate entrepreneurs who understand what it means to build something meaningful in this city," Riojas said. "This isn't just a business opportunity - it's a chance to steward a legacy built from the creativity and spirit of so many locals."

The sale includes complete brand ownership, social media channels with more than 20,000 engaged contacts, existing inventory and vendor partnerships, four years of financial history, a turnkey Shopify website, marketing materials, and business consulting support during the transition.

The brand has worked to celebrate what Riojas calls the "Sparkling City" by partnering with local designers, makers, and creatives throughout the Coastal Bend region.

