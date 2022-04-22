Local boy battling cancer returns home, honored with school garden

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new garden at St. Pius Catholic School in Corpus Christi.

Aside from it being Earth Day, the garden had another special meaning.

It was named in honor of Julian Galloway.

KRIS 6 News introduced you to Julian in December 2020, when he celebrated being cancer free.

However, he recently relapsed in September 2021, but did not allow that to break his spirit.

Julian returned after his second brain surgery from MD Anderson in Houston, and reunited with his classmates.

"He's had a long journey," said school principal Beth Hinojosa. "This is his second time going through this, so we wanted to make it extra special for him and welcome him back home."

Julian was excited to be reunited with his friends, and even planted the first plant in the garden.

"Just being able to be here with his friends, which he has not been able to be with in the last couple of years," said Monica Galloway, Julian's mother. "This school loves him so much and does so much for him."