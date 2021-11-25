Local boxing gym looking to give back this holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local gym is hoping to make the holidays extra special for kids in the Coastal Bend.

Duke It Out Boxing has partnered with Gemaire Distributors to collect toys for children in need. It's part of the Toys for Tots campaign.

This is the first time the gym has gotten involved in the toy drive.

"It feels pretty good that we can help out people," said boxer Efrain Franco III. "It does give a good feeling like you're happy, and I'm sure they're happy too that we're helping out."

"We want them to see what it feels like to give back so they can get that feeling of not only what they get from the gym but that they can give back to the community themselves," said coach Joe De La Paz.

Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 14.

Organizers say you can stop by 5277 Old Brownsville Rd. Suite 1 to drop off your donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

