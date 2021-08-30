Local athlete Jillian Williams is focused on gold in Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan — The USA Women sitting volleyball team got its first win against Rwanda. It was an exciting match for America.

The Coastal Bend's own Jillian Williams scored nine points for her team in Saturday's match and helped secure the team's first win to move on to China in the next round

“We haven’t played China since Rio," Williams said. "And so last night was the first time seeing China since World’s and so they crushed Russia last night and that was really eye-opening as us for a team to know the we can really do the same. But also to know not to put that stress on ourselves of them playing other teams and stuff."

Jillian Williams' mother, Janna, said she is sad she couldn't be in Tokyo to see her daughter compete in person, but is rooting for the team from home in Odem.

“Move on, play your game and most important thing, they need to have fun," Janna Williams said. "When that team plays and has fun, they are phenomenal."

“We’re the type of team that can beat ourselves," Jillian Williams said. "We all know it and we all talk about it and so just making sure we play consistently good."

Her father, Trey Williams, is proud of his daughter's development at the Paralympics.

“It’s exciting to see her at this stage though," he said. "This is her goal since her leg amputation and it’s been a ride so keep playing hard."

The USA Women sitting volleyball team lost to China, 3-0, on Monday and they continue on to play against Russia Paralympic Committe (RPC) September 1 at 4:30 a.m CST.

To see the USA Women sitting volleyball team schedule visit here.

