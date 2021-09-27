Local art teacher creates Wings of Hope to honor Hispanic heritage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayra Zamora has been teaching art at the Early Childhood Development Center for three years.

She says she is happy to share her culture while doing what she loves, making colorful, creative art work.

“It's an awesome month because I get to celebrate my culture and I get to share that with my students,” Zamora said.

Her teaching and artwork has made her well known in the Corpus Christi community.

You can see her murals downtown, at La Palmera Mall and at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

“My style is very hard edge," she says. "It's very geometric and inspired by pre-Colombian art mixed in with modern art at the same time."

Zamora teaches art at ECDC on Thursdays and Fridays.

The entrance of ECDC is the location of her most recent art installation.

“We relate it back to the Mexican government because this wonderful artist Jorge Marin donated some angel wings to the city of San Antonio," Zamora said. "I thought it would be really cool to replicate that here at ECDC."

Its called Alaz de Esperanza or "Wings of Hope." Zamora says the entire school helped create this art piece.

“It's about working together," she said. "That’s the whole point of this project."

Zamora says it's important to her as a female Hispanic artist to teach the next generation of Latino artists.

“So they can continue to and pursue art, we have a lot of students who have the potential to be professional artists." she said.

