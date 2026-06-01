Lipan Street maintenance near City Hall starts Wednesday

A City of Corpus Christi contractor will perform street maintenance on Lipan Street near City Hall between Sam Rankin Street and Artesian Street beginning Wednesday, June 3.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to minimize disruption to daily traffic. All road barriers will be removed at the end of each night, keeping all lanes open during daytime hours throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed by June 19.

During nighttime operations, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Motorists will retain access to business driveways and intersections.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs.

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