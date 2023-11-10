Lights, camera, action... Rockport Film Festival begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The red carpet was rolled out in Rockport Thursday evening as the community kicked off their annual film festival. This is the 17th year this tribute to cinema has taking place.

Thursday evening attendee attended the launch party for the event. Music, food, and of course a film were the centerpiece for the evening.

The Rockport Conference Center is playing host to the event with runs through Sunday. For more information on the event, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.