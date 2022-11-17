'Light Up CC' right on track to make city streets and neighborhoods safer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is preparing to shine a little brighter.

During yesterday's regularly scheduled Council meeting, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council received the latest update on the “Light Up CC” project.

At the beginning of 2022, City Council approved a partnership with AEP Texas to replace high-pressure sodium street lights to comparable wattage LED lights.

"LED technology for street lights has increased in popularity due to the longer-life spans, better color rendition, brightness, less carbon footprint, and improved energy efficiency compared to other lighting options," said city officials.

The existing street lights have lamps that must be replaced every five years, as opposed to LED lights that are expected to last three to four times longer. It is estimated that the city will see an annual energy savings of $672,000.

The project divided the city into nine zones. Currently, zones 1 and 2 are complete, and zone 3 is in progress (map attached).

Stats:

The investment of this project totals $2.1 million

More than 15,000 lights (LED fixtures) will be converted utilizing the existing infrastructure

The last zone is estimated to be complete by November 2023

More than 3,339 lights have been converted as of November 14