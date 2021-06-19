Light removal on Harbor Bridge causes backed-up traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work to remove the lights from the Harbor Bridge caused quite a traffic delay Saturday afternoon. One driver said they were stuck in the delay for at least an hour and a half.

Crews were working to remove the decorative lights installed on the bridge back in 2010. The mounts holding the lights in place were only designed to last five years, and their rusting is now presenting a hazard to the public.

City officials say once the new Harbor Bridge is complete it will have decorative lights as well.