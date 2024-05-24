Licensed attorney analyzes how Taft city officials conduct council meetings

TAFT, Tx — Taft City Council has recently implemented rules for any person attending a council meeting that has left residents feeling concerned about the restrictions they impose.

6 Investigates spoke with Bill Aleshire, a practicing attorney in Austin who focuses on government transparency and accountability.

“It seems like the city council of Taft is at war with the Open Meetings Act,” Aleshire said.

Sometimes, the monthly city council meetings are the only time Taft residents hear about what’s happening in their community.

If they want to talk, some of the rules they must follow include:



If more than 5 people are wanting to speak on any one issue, they need to select one person to speak for them

They can’t comment on anything not on the agenda

“They’re entitled by the Constitution of Texas to come down there and make that complaint whether it’s on the agenda or not. They can be running afoul of that Texas Constitution for free speech,” Aleshire said.

For the City of Taft, transparency may be further lessened by a vote from the last city council meeting.

Councilors added a confidentiality clause, restricting city employees from speaking to the public, requiring, instead, an open records request.

“There’s certain channels to go through to obtain any information and that’s pretty much for an open record request basically stating that city employees shouldn’t be going and talking to people about everything happening at City Hall,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Smith said.

After spending the day in Taft, it was clear people don't want to get involved.

Off camera, Taft residents tell me they fear retaliation from city council. One person said, “The citizens just do not feel anyone is listening and that it is a waste of time to voice their concerns or attend city council meetings.”

“The public is entitled to a level of transparency and respect,” Aleshire said.

Taft city councilors also have specific rules for recording city council meetings. Any person wanting to record would need to register their name, address and phone number.

Aleshire said that’s another violation of the Open Meetings Act, and a potential safety concern.

“There’s no legal basis for it, it doesn’t say that on the statute that it’s a condition that would be placed on someone. They’re adding a condition for someone to exercise their right,” Aleshire said.

6 Investigates reached out to the Taft city manager, the mayor and all members of the city council. Only one responded, city councilor Alonzo Molina Jr. He said he would do an interview but was not available Thursday.

For now, Aleshire has some advice for city officials.

“My advice to them is take a step back, take a look at these laws and think about if they really reflect the attitude you have about your constituents and democracy and their right to be involved,” Aleshire said.

The next city council meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 28.