LGBTQ prom to prove sanctuary for community youth Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June is Pride Month; it's a time to reflect on LGBTQ issues and celebrate everybody's uniqueness.

That's why the Youth Network Out Together or YNOT along with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation and the Coastal Bend Pride Center are some of the organizations that have decided to host a LGBTQ prom event.

Barton Bailey with the Pride Center said this a perfect place for people to feel accepted.

"It is a place where they can come and be themselves, express themselves," Bailey said. "They can dance with whomever they want, they can feel accepted, this means so much to our LGBTQ youth."

16-year-old Nicholas Chase Pantoja told KRIS 6 that this is a perfect event for people to feel welcomed and accepted after many have gone through bullying.

"I think it is really important, because there is a lot of teens, kids, that are part of the LGBTQ that are bullied in school and they can not do anything about it or they don't have a voice because they are too scared, " he said.

The event will be hosted at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Saturday at 7 p.m. and will have performances and entertainment.

Tickets will be $10 online and $15 at the door.

