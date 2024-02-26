-Learn some of improvements Banquete ISD hopes to bring to the district with their Bond election in May

BANQUETE, Tx — Banqute Independent School District might soon be looking at big changes if voters approve the district’s use of a bond later this year.

Earlier this year, members of the Banquette ISD held meetings seeking help to create a list of items for a bond election.

"We wanted the community to come out and be heard, so it was more of the community members and a few board members there but they didn’t really have a lot of input on this it was basically what the community wanted," Adrian Peña, the Superintendent of Business for Banquete ISD said.

More than 800 students attend Banquete ISD. Peña said the district would get $48.4 million out if voters approve a bond.

"The district is paying off debt at the end of this fiscal year so we are going to go ahead and the district decided that in the best interest of the district to go ahead and go for a bond election," Peña said.

Peña said the bond, which lists six items, is the most the district has ever asked for. But, the big one he said, a new junior high.

Peña said the district hopes to fix other things as well.

"We are going to invest in the HVAC — the plumbing, roofs, throughout the district, we are going to go ahead and do safety and security renovations," Peña said.

Peña said the district plans to use the money, if the bond is approved, to improve shading and playground equipment at the elementary school along with re-modeling restrooms and concession at the baseball and softball fields.

"It means a lot because we will be able to go ahead and build something new for our students and something for them to look forward for them to come into and do some renovations that the district really needs," Peña said.

The bond election is scheduled for May.

