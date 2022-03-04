Fire in Brooks County has burned 300 acres

A massive fire is burning in Brooks County, south of Falfurrias.

The fire reportedly is in the area of Hwy 281, Farm-to-Market Road 3066 and County Road 405, also known as Ranchito Road.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos gave an update in a Facebook Live on Friday afternoon, before speaking with Pat Simon and Katia Uriarte live on KRIS 6 News at 6.

"If you live in that area, please, it's now time to leave your house," Ramos said. "It's past time to leave your house."

Ramos also said County Road 402 is under a mandatory evacuation, along with county roads 300-303, while Taylor Road is being voluntarily evacuated, for now. He also said the Ed Rachal Memorial Library has been opened as as temporary shelter.

He said 10 structures have been affected.

In a call with KRIS 6 News, Ramos said the fire technically began Thursday night after people attempting to smuggle undocumented immigrants hit a tree and attempted to bailout as their car caught fire.

The initial fire was put out Thursday night, he said, but Friday's winds reignited it, causing it to spread.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service's Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the fire has burned 300 acres and was 70 percent contained at 6:50 p.m. Friday night, as opposed to 0 percent containment at around 4:45 p.m.

Earlier afternoon, Brooks County ISD released a statement on its Facebook page advising parents the areas near County Roads 300-303 were being evacuated, and for children to be picked up.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.