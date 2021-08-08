Lane closures on Staples and McArdle starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday August 9, AEP Texas will be closing lanes on Staples street nightly in order to make utility improvements going northbound on Staples from Holly Rd. to SPID. From 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the street will be reduced to one lane.

The westbound inside lane and center lane of McArdle Rd. between Lum St. and Salem Dr. will also be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting Monday. The project is expected to be complete in November.

For the city's full list of road closures and traffic changes, click here.