Lane closures in effect on Lipes Boulevard and Brockhampton Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists traveling through the south side of Corpus Christi should prepare for traffic delays on Lipes Boulevard between South Staples Street and Brockhampton Street.

The project, part of the City's Street Preventive Maintenance Program, involves alternating lane closures to maintain traffic flow throughout the construction zone.

On Lipes Boulevard, westbound travel lanes are currently closed between Cimarron Boulevard and Grape Arbor Drive. Traffic is being directed to use the eastbound lanes in a one-way configuration. Once westbound paving is complete, crews will switch to the eastbound lanes, reversing the traffic pattern to allow one-way westbound travel.

City officials say residents in the affected areas were notified in advance of the construction schedule. Despite lane closures, all driveways will remain accessible throughout the project.

Motorists are urged to follow posted detour routes to navigate safely around the construction areas.

City of Corpus Christi

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.