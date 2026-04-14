Land Commissioner Buckingham encourages volunteers to sign up for 2026 Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages Texans to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's (GLO) 2026 Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 21 locations on beautiful Texas beaches from Sea Rim State Park to Boca Chica.

"The Texas Coast was my home for over a decade, and as Land Commissioner, I am dedicated to ensuring our beautiful beaches are preserved for future generations," said Commissioner Buckingham. "For the last 40 years, Adopt-A-Beach Cleanups have been vital to our goal of keeping Texas beaches clean. From that very first beach cleanup in 1986 to now, I want to thank the volunteers who have made this an incredible event year after year. I encourage anyone interested in volunteering to sign up to participate in a day full of fun and giving back to our coast and its communities."

The Adopt-A-Beach program is one of Texas's longest-running environmental conservation initiatives, mobilizing thousands of volunteers annually to remove marine debris that threatens coastal wildlife and ecosystems.

This year's Spring Coastwide Cleanup comes as the GLO continues its significant investments in coastal protection and restoration. In April 2026, the GLO awarded approximately $84.6 million to 14 coastal counties through major coastal protection programs, including more than $3 million to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for restoration projects along the Gulf Coast.

The cleanup locations span the entire Texas coast, providing opportunities for volunteers across multiple regions to participate in this conservation effort.

Volunteers interested in participating in the April 18 cleanup can find registration information and specific location details by visiting the Texas General Land Office's official website here: https://www.glo.texas.gov/coastal/adopt-beach/cleanups?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The GLO also recently launched specialty Adopt-A-Beach license plates, with proceeds directly supporting the program's ongoing conservation efforts year-round.

Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup Check-in Locations:

Sea Rim State Park - Jefferson County

Bolivar Peninsula - Galveston County

Galveston Island - Galveston County

Surfside Beach - Brazoria County

Quintana Beach - Brazoria County

Sargent Beach - Matagorda County

Matagorda Beach - Matagorda County

Palacios - Matagorda County

Magnolia Beach/Indianola - Calhoun County

King Fisher Beach/Port O'Connor - Calhoun County

Aransas Pass/Redfish Bay - Nueces County

Portland - San Patricio County

Port Aransas - Nueces County

Mustang Island State Park/Corpus Christi - Nueces County

Packery Flats - Nueces County

North Padre Island/Corpus Christi - Nueces County

Padre Island National Seashore - Kleberg County

North Beach - Nueces County

Cole Park (Kid's Place) - Nueces County

Baffin Bay/Loyola Beach/Riviera - Kleberg County

South Padre Island County Beach - Cameron County

South Padre Island City Beach - Cameron County

Boca Chica - Cameron County

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