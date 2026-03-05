Lake Corpus Christi drops below 10% capacity for first time as city eyes Level 1 emergency

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi marked a disturbing milestone Thursday, dropping below 10% of capacity for the first time ever.

As of Thursday morning, the lake sat at 9.8% of capacity. Choke Canyon Reservoir is in worse condition, with its water level at 8.3% of capacity. The combined capacity of Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi stands at 8.7%.

_____________________________________

City manager Peter Zanoni held a press conference at the Wesley Seal Dam on Thursday morning.

Watch the video here:

Corpus Christi water briefing

_____________________________________

The milestone comes as City Manager Peter Zanoni holds meetings with Corpus Christi water and city leaders to formulate a plan on how a Level 1 water emergency will be implemented.

The city is currently under Stage 3 water restrictions. Under Stage 3, the city has implemented restrictions that achieve a 15% or greater reduction in daily water use.

A Level 1 water emergency would require a 25% reduction in water use.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!