La Retama Library hosting event for early childhood learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Libraries are places were people can escape in the pages of books and enjoy a whole new world. But on Saturday, La Retama Library stepped out of the pages with their 'Fairy Tales, Folktales and Fables' event.

The library hosted the event in conjunction with the Success by 6 Early Childhood Coalition to promote early childhood learning. The function took place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and featured activities like book giveaways, arts and crafts, storytelling, performances, games and more.

This year marks the 8th anniversary for 'Fairy Tales, Folktales and Fables'.

