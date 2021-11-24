La Palmera stores and restaurants closing for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera has announced that their restaurants and stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Several stores and restaurants will have extended hours for Black Friday the day after.

Here is a breakdown of those extended hours:

Opening at 5 a.m.

JCPenney (closing 10 p.m.)

Opening at 6 a.m.

Macy's (closing midnight)

Ulta (closing 11 p.m.)

Opening at 7 a.m.

Aeropostale

Bath & Body Works

BoxLunch

Buckle (closing 10 p.m.)

Chick-fil-A

Claire's

Crocs

Firestone

Footaction

Hollister (closing 10 p.m.)

Hot Topic

Michel's Perfume Shoppe

PacSun

Piercing Pagoda

PINK

Soma Intimates

Torrid

Victoria's Secret

Opening at 8 a.m.

Carter's (closing 10 p.m.)

Champs

Footlocker

Journeys

Journeys Kidz

Kay Jewelers

Kids Footlocker

Lane Bryant

Lovisa

OshKosh B'gosh (closing 10 p.m.)

T-Mobile

Opening at 9 a.m.

Aman's Jewelers

The Children's Place

Dillard's (closing 8 p.m.)

Forever 21

Francesca's

Hallmark

Kendra Scott

Laiba Jewelers

MAC (closing 8 p.m.)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Tillys

Vans (closing 10 p.m.)

