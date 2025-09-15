La Palmera Mall hosts childhood cancer awareness events throughout September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera Mall is partnering with the Ready or Not Foundation to raise funds for pediatric brain tumor research through a series of family-friendly events called Ready Set Gold.

The mall is hosting free events from noon to 4 p.m. each Saturday during September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Shoppers of all ages participated in fall arts and crafts activities during the event.

A 10-foot tree decorated with golden leaves — the color associated with childhood cancer — stands in the center court as part of the awareness campaign.

Event co-founder and cancer survivor Jacqueline Black emphasized the importance of continued research for childhood cancers.

"Childhood cancer, whether it be brain cancer or leukemia, it really takes a toll on children... There needs to be greater research and more medicines, so that's why it matters for so many people," Black said.

The mall will host a Dinos Alive and Fossil Dig event on Thursday, September 20 from noon to 4 p.m. as part of the ongoing awareness campaign.

