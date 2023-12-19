L&F Distributors of Corpus Christi continue its Christmas tradition

Oak Park Elementary Students received Christmas gifts from L&F Distributors of Corpus Christi.

For 27 years L&F has been leaving an impact on kids in the Westside community by providing them with gifts.

This year they raised about $14,000 and were able to buy Toys for 300 kids and 45 bikes.

About 200 kids at Oak Park Elementary have been chosen to receive Christmas gifts from L&F Distributors of Corpus Christi.

L&F Distributors of Corpus Christi is a local beer-distributing company that has been leaving an impact on the lives of many children at Oak Park Elementary for more than two decades.

This year is no different.

Martin De Los Santos, the special events coordinator for L&F, said this is the most wonderful time of the year – it makes him feel like a kid again.

"A lot of people think Christmas is just to give but it is to help the needed ones(...) that's what is important about our company we concentrate on helping the people that need help from us," De La Santos said.

They don't do this by themselves. L&F gets help from its sponsors and non-profit organizations.

This year they collected about $14,000 to buy gifts for Oak Park Elementary students.

"This year we were able to buy 300 toys and 45 bikes some of these kids are not going to have anything for Christmas so it's very important for me to do this," he said.

And for Jesse Garza, a fifth grader his day turned out a lot happier than what he was expecting.

"In the morning I was not very excited because I had to do a test, but then I got here and then I just, I was excited because I was getting gifts and I just felt really good," Garza said.

L&F Distributors of Corpus Christi hopes to continue this tradition for many more years to come and they also hope to be able to provide more schools with gifts next year.

