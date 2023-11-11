L&F Distributors honors veterans by hosting drive-through barbecue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans in Beeville were in for the real meal, but this meal meant so much more for the people serve it.

L&F Distributors woke up on Friday morning to start cooking for their annual “Feeding the Vets” event.

Workers at the L&F Distributor has been doing this drive through for about two years.

Raymond Figueroa, the regional manager for L&F Distributors, said it brings his company joy to serve the ones who served them.

“This is something giving back to the community, just makes everyone in the community feel good about themselves, it's a win-win situation and the local vets love it too,” Figueroa said.

L&F Distributors served veterans chicken, rice, and beans. L&F said they feed more than 30 veterans.

