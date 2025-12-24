CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One of Corpus Christi's oldest restaurants says a growing homelessness problem is taking a toll on their livelihood. Frank's Spaghetti House tells me there have been multiple dine-and-dash incidents — just in one week.

Frank's Spaghetti House has been right in this exact spot for nearly 80 years. Co-owner Vanessa Moody Alvarez says she's seen this street change, but lately, what's happening outside is starting to affect business inside.

KRIS 6 crew attacked while investigating Northside business struggles with homelessness issues

"We've had our ups and downs on this street," Vanessa Moody Alvarez, Owner of Frank's Spaghetti House, said.

Employees here tell me in just one week, there were three dine-and-dash incidents. One of those meals was around $70 — money they say a family-run restaurant can't afford to lose.

"He ate his meal and he was ready to walk out and we caught him. We brought him to the back to see like, hey are you able to work through it—and he ran through the back door. So we had to call the cops," Alvarez said.

This isn't just happening here. KRIS 6 News has reported that District 1, which covers most of the Northside, has the most vacant properties in the city. And just last month, I reported on a nearly $270,000 city grant meant to address homelessness.

"The city takes care of it for a little while. And then it's right back to the influx of homeless people," Alvarez said.

I also spoke with other business owners along Leopard Street. None wanted to go on camera, out of fear of retaliation. But they told me this has been an issue in the area for years.

While shooting video for this story near city hall, I even saw my photographer get physically attacked by a homeless person proving just how real these neighbors' concerns are.

"This is home here. So we've stayed here. Even though everyone's saying, 'We wish you could move to the other side of town.' No—it's not that easy," Alvarez said.

And after almost eight decades in this same spot, she says leaving isn't an option. She tells me she has a big heart and understands some people fall on tough times but what she wants is more resources in this area for those who need it.

"That helps out on our end so they're not begging over here on our side," Alvarez said.

I reached out to the city for an update on the homelessness grant I previously reported on. Because of the holiday season, no one was available for an interview — but the city says it should go before council January 27.

