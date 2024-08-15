Kleberg County heading towards modern day boom town

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County residents have a lot of change ahead of them within the next six months. With the upcoming arrival of Oxy, the direct air capture facility, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid wants to focus on population retention and recruitment.

“We just completed our brand new emergency operation center. Construction just completed, we got the green tag. As we speak we are filling it up with furniture,” Madrid said.

The new Emergency Operation center will be located right by the JK Northway Expo Center. It will be used as a shelter for anyone seeking a place to stay or resources during natural disaster, but Madrid said that’s not all it will be used for.

“We’re going to have a regional law, fire training rescue facility that will be accredited through the TAMUK system. We’re creating a rural business development center to help our local businesses expand out in the county. We’re calling it a modern day boom town. It’s happening quick and we’re getting ready for it,” Madrid said.

Madrid said the upcoming growth headed the county’s way coincides with his focus for the county.

“A potential over 2,000 jobs are going to be created from it. We’ll bring folks from out of town. We’re going to see Kleberg County grow literally overnight once these jobs are created,” Madrid said.

The new emergency operation center will also be used as a bus transit station to bus those who will work at the direct air capture plant to work and back, to make things easier for those choosing to live here.

Although some residents like Monique Gonzalez said they enjoy the stillness and smallness of Kleberg County, she said she welcomes positive change.

We don't want a lot of traffic but then of course we can always use some type of growth everywhere. We take care of our elders, we take care of our people especially in a time of need. Growth is welcome and we appreciate it,” Gonzalez said.

The center is set to break ground in the next six months. Job fairs and final certification touch ups should also happen around the same time for those interested in taking part in the big project.

