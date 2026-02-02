KISD to consider finalizing School Improvement Plan at critical Feb 3 meeting

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Following a packed community forum Dec. 17, Kingsville ISD parents and community members are gearing up for a pivotal February 3 meeting that will determine the future of the district's improvement efforts.

The special board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the KISD Board Room, will decide on final approval of the School Improvement Plan — a strategy designed to address the district's mounting challenges.

The plan addresses three critical issues facing the district: years of low accountability ratings, a $4.2 million budget deficit, and a dramatic decline in enrollment, with 534 students leaving over six years — representing nearly $2 million in lost state funding.

At the heart of the improvement plan is a controversial school consolidation proposal that would close Perez and Harrel elementary schools while reconfiguring Kleberg Elementary for pre-K through second grade and Harvey Elementary for third through fifth grade.

Community opinions remain divided. Former KISD board member Elizabeth Ramos supports the consolidation, saying, "When you consolidate those ages, you're able to have more appropriate resources for those students, so they're going to get more attention."

However, concerns about classroom sizes persist. KISD grandparent and substitute teacher Sandra Jefferson noted, "22 students is quite a lot, especially the little ones."

The district held Community Forum #2 and a Board Workshop on January 14 in the KISD Board Room to present the final version of the School Improvement Plan.

Tuesday's school board meeting is important because the outcome will shape KISD's future.

