KINGSVILLE, Texas — Emery Ramos, a 7-year-old from Kingsville, is in remission after battling leukemia twice — and she is just as sassy and spirited as ever.

Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina spoke with Emery in May 2025 while she was receiving treatment at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Today, she is home, full of energy, and proudly showing off her Hello Kitty collection and her very large Maine Coon cat.

Kingsville's Emery Ramos thrives after beating leukemia twice, but her bone marrow match search continues

“Good,” Emery said when asked how the past couple of months have been.

Despite being in remission, Emery is still not in the clear. She continues her search for a bone marrow match.

Throughout her treatment, Emery has had strong support from her family and NMDP Account Manager Leticia Mondragon, who has remained close with the family.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to see her from a year ago, being in the hospital, and now she’s just full of energy. I come over and we color together,” Mondragon said.

Mondragon says she is committed to helping create lasting, joyful memories for Emery after her two battles with childhood cancer. Through it all, Emery continues to shine with the same playful spirit and joyful personality that keeps everyone around her smiling.

Anyone who wants to learn more about how to help Emery find a bone marrow match can text HOPE4EMERY for more information.

Emery will throw out the first pitch at the Corpus Christi Hooks game Friday, May 22, at 6:50 p.m.