KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville woman has filed a lawsuit against the city and three commissioners in an effort to enforce the city charter and set a date for a recall election.

Back in June, Selina Tijerina collected 292 signatures to recall commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa, and Leo Alarcon, who were all elected in 2024.

The commissioners have been accused of unprofessional conduct and behavior, including targeting personnel, among other issues.

Kingsville woman sues city to enforce recall election for three commissioners

"At this point, the next step was to take it to an attorney, get everything done so we could take it to the district court," Tijerina said.

All three commissioners previously voted against the recall, prompting Tijerina to take legal action.

Tijerina and her lawyer maintain that the lawsuit isn't about politics, but rather about ensuring the city follows its own procedures. A district judge has now taken over the case.

"Everything I've done on my end from the very beginning of filing the petition, of getting the signatures, of getting them certified, that he will see that this was done by the T. I followed the city charter," Tijerina said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to all three commissioners, the interim city manager, and the mayor for comment, but has not received a response. Neighborhood News Reporter, Stephanie Molina, went to the Kingsville City Hall, but was unable to speak with officials.

Tijerina emphasized that her primary concern is accountability for the city.

"I'm looking at the bigger picture for Kingsville, not just the picture of oh they're just city commissioners, they'll be out in a few years. Well, in a few years, how much damage are they gonna have caused to employees, to the city itself," Tijerina said.

According to the city's agenda for August 25, officials plan to discuss and consider hiring an attorney to handle the lawsuit.

The attorney representing Tijerina in the case expects to see movement in court within 30 days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

