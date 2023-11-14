Kingsville woman celebrates World Kindness Day by decorating rocks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — World Kindness Day has one Kingsville woman celebrating with paints, markers and rocks.

Marty Villareal has been making kindness rocks for about seven months. She's made over 60 different kinds of rocks. Some have inspirational quotes on them and others are turned into iconic characters.

If someone find a kindness rock, they can choose to keep it or re-hide it for others to find, spreading endless kindness around.

Villareal's first rock she ever made was a slice of pizza on the front with the back saying "nothing beats a pizza."

"We all need something to bring a smile to our face and something nice to look at. Something funny, something kind," Villareal said. "It's not an original idea. There's many wonderful people in town who do the same. I draw fairly well and I thought I would just do something nice for the people in Kingsville and something for them to look forward to."

She even said some of the rocks, depending on the shape, speak to her and strike up a creative idea.

"This is something that has to inspire me. it's something i want to do for others. It's not something to make profit off of," Villareal said.

She's hid rocks for others to find in baskets at H-E-B, at the local Post Office, downtown, at community parks, etc. Within thirty minutes, some of these rocks are found and re-hidden.

Villareal has been gifted rocks from her friends to continue the positive cycle within the community and pay the kindness forward.

But she's just one person in the Kindness Rock movement. There are movements all across the Coastal Bend meant to spread joy and put a smile on someone's face.

If interested in making your own kindness rock, Villareal suggested to use either acrylic paints or markers and write your initials on the back.

