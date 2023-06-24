Watch Now
Kingsville unveils monumental tribute to founding father

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 23:26:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a new addition outside Kingsville City Hall.

Bronze statues depicting the city's namesake Captain Richard King and his wife Henrietta Chamberlain King were unveiled to the public. Much of present-day Kingsville sits on land donated by the Captain and his wife.

"I'm 89 years old. So I have known a lot of years to know all the family(and) I've worked with them," Kingsville resident Maggier Salinas said. "I think what they've done for Kingsville has been tremendous and today was a great historic moment."

The statues were created by a Colorado artist named Roberto Garcia Jr.

