KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Kingsville teenager was shot and killed at a party during Halloween weekend, leaving friends and family mourning the loss of a young life.

Kingsville Police Department responded to a shooting at the 300 block of West Kenedy Avenue at 10:41 p.m., where a small party was taking place. Officers found 18-year-old Katelynn Villareal deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Kingsville teen fatally shot at party during Halloween weekend, suspect arrested

"She was an amazing person, honestly, she wanted what was best for everybody," said Ozias Miller, a friend of Villareal.

Miller described Villareal as someone who genuinely cared about others.

"If you showed any sign of slightly being off, she was like, 'Oh are you okay? Are you okay?' It was an immediate, she had to check on you. She was there for everybody," Miller said.

Witnesses told KPD that 18-year-old Larry Anthony Rodriguez pulled a firearm out of a backpack and shot Villareal once before fleeing the scene on foot. A warrant was issued for Rodriguez's arrest for first-degree murder. He turned himself in on Saturday.

Police said, based on what they know so far, Villareal and Rodriguez were not romantically involved; friends confirmed this.

"They didn't have any romantic relations. They weren't ever together or had anything more than them being friends who said hi to each other once in a while," Miller said.

According to Kingsville ISD, both Villareal and Rodriguez were enrolled at KISD CARE Academy. The school posted on social media honoring Villareal and shared that counselors would be available on campus to provide support for anyone in need. Villareal was a high school senior.

"She had so many interests and dreams and hopes… she had a lot of different aspirations that she really wanted to work towards, and she did. She was doing amazing," Miller said.

Caydence Cavazos, another friend of the victim, shared that Villareal was between becoming a nurse or a veterinarian.

“She inspired me to be the person I am today… I hope even now that she's gone, that she can still make a difference because she changed my life around entirely,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos added that Villareal was considered the “mom” of the group.

“If you were to talk to everybody as a group, everybody would agree that she is just a kind human being,” Cavazos said.

Miller said he hopes Villareal will be remembered for who she was as a person, not as a tragedy.

"I think she should be remembered as a friend and a daughter, and I think that should come first before anything," Miller said.

Rodriguez is being held in the Kleberg County Jail on a $800,000 bond.

The Kingsville Police Department said the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (361) 592-4311.

