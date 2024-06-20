Kingsville sees little flooding, but still enough to damage vehicles

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Liz Mccullough is a city secretary at a local church. She said Thursday morning, after the power went out at the church, she went to pick up some mail to make use of her time, but she ran into a problem while out on the roads.

“On the way back, I came up at that intersection [5th and Yoakum], and I thought, well, it can’t be that deep. You hear 'Turn around, don’t drown', but you don’t hear 'Turn around or you’ll wreck your car,'” Mccullough said.

McCullough said she heard a noise that turned out to be her engine splash shield. It was folded backward, up on her front tire, and she said it made it unsafe to drive any further, at least in that part of town.

She’s headed for a 400-mile round trip to Galveston Friday morning and is hoping to find a replacement part before she takes off. She said she’d heard it might rain heavily in that part of Texas, so she wanted to be safe before taking off.

“I have a long drive ahead of me, and if we hit more water or if the wind moves, there’s no brace there anymore, and the shield for the water isn’t there anymore. I’m worried it can do some damage if we can’t find that part,” Mccullough said.

Street crews with the city were out working Thursday morning monitoring drainage and closing streets that were more impacted than others, like 17th and Tranquita Creek.

For the most part, in the city, streets are drivable and safe, with very little to no flooding.

The City of Kingsville is continuing its work with its flood mitigation project to reduce flooding in the city for future storms that may hit.

