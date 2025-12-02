Kingsville police urge residents to secure property after weekend burglary spree

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles and secure their properties after a series of burglaries occurred on Sunday and Monday, targeting both vehicles and local businesses.

A grocery store was broken into just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Later that same day, two residents reported to the Kingsville Police Department that their cars had been broken into.

Officials say these incidents have resulted in multiple arrests and ongoing investigations. For now, they are asking residents to remain safe and vigilant.

