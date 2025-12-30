Kingsville Police investigate a crash that claimed one of its officers

Kingsville Police are investigating a midday crash that claimed the life of one of its officers.

The accident happened just before noon on the 300 block of East Caesar Avenue and 8th Street.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News Kingsville Police are investigating an accident on the 300 block of East Caesar that claimed the life of one of its officers.

According to police, the driver of a 2000 Ford pickup traveling westbound on Caesar Avenue turned left in front of a 2025 Yamaha motorcycle traveling eastbound.

That motorcycle was driven by 35-year-old Moises Castillo.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News The DPS Forensics team has arrived to take measurements at the scene of the crash.

Several witnesses at the scene tried to render aid until officers with Kingsville PD and the Kingsville Fire Department could arrive.

Despite their efforts, Castillo passed away at Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg. The driver of the pickup, a 67 year old Kingsville resident, had minor injuries.

Texas DPS Highway Patrol is helping Kingsville Police in the investigation.

DPS Forensics team investigating the crash that killed former Kingsville firefighter Moises Castillo

Castillo began his fire service career in 2013 with the Refinery Terminal Fire Company before joining Nueces County ESD #2 in 2018.

Kingsville Police Department Former Kingsville firefighter Moises Castillo, 35, was killed in a motorcycle crash late Tuesday morning.

Shortly after, Castillo worked for the Kingsville Fire Department from 2018 to 2025. During that time, he received his paramedic certification.

According to a press release sent by the Kingsville Police Department, Castillo held several certifications, including Advanced Structure Firefighter, Fire Instructor II, EMS Instructor, Driver Operator-Pumper, Advanced Fire Inspector, and Fire Officer I.

After several years of serving the fire department, Castillo pursued a career in law enforcement by joining the police academy at Del Mar College, where he joined the Kingsville Police Department.

He was due to be officially sworn in as a KPD officer in January.

Castillo is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by a wife and a son.

Law enforcement officers escort the body of Moises Cantu to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary

KRIS 6 News will continue to follow this developing story and we'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!