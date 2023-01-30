Kingsville Police Department receives lifesaving donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benjys Jr. was killed in the line of duty in November of 2021.

In the wake of his tragic loss, the nonprofit 81's Heroes was created, with the 81 coming from Benjys badge number. Their work is to make sure law enforcement have the tools to do their job.

On Friday, 81's Heroes donated just over $2,500 to the Kingsville Police Department. The money will be used to purchase over 100 tourniquets for the department.

If you want to learn more about 81's heroes or donate to their cause click here.

