Kingsville officer Sherman Benys dies of wounds from shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Department officer Sherman Benys has died of wounds suffered in a shooting Monday in the line of duty.

The death of the 19-year veteran policeman was announced in a social media post from Nueces County Precinct Five Constable Facebook page and confirmed by the Kingsville Police Department.

Kingsville police said Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died during the early morning hours at Christus Spohn Memorial Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi.

Benys had been hospitalized in intensive care after being shot. His accused shooter is in jail after his arrest.

Kingsville police say Benys was shot around 5:09 p.m. Monday after an apparent domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Wanda Drive in Kingsville. Several officers responded to the call, and while there, Benys was shot.

The suspect, 40-year-old Alfredo Deleon, is currently held in Kleberg County Jail without bond. Deleon has been charged with three counts of Capital Murder of a police man or firemen-inchoate.

Benys is survived by his wife, Vicky; daughters Breanne and Bailey; and his son Benjamin.

Information about Benys' funeral arrangements are pending.